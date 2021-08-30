Submit Release
Silver Alert- Aloys Ntirushwamaboko- Phoenix PD

On 8/27/21 at 0900am hours Aloys Ntirushwamaboko went missing from the area of North 43 Avenue and West Thomas Road from his home. He was last seen walking on foot from the area. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing. He is a 103-year-old, black male who speaks only Swahili and suffers from dementia. If located please call 911.

