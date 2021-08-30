Virtual Public Meeting Focuses On Highway 115

KERMIT / WINK / PYOTE - TxDOT's Odessa District has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding proposed improvements to Highway 115 in Ward, Winkler and Andrews counties. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

The proposed project would go from Spur 57 in Pyote and go northeast to SH 128 in Andrews County. The route goes through the cities of Wink and Kermit. The proposal consists of the following:

Widen this portion of Highway 115 and make it a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction as well as both inside and outside shoulders

Include a wide center median and/or barrier

Provide median openings as needed based on traffic data

The proposed project is approximately 49 miles long. It has not been determined how much additional right of way may be required or whether the project will involve construction in wetlands or floodplains.

To log into the virtual public meeting, visit TxDOT.gov and keyword search “SH 115 South.” The online meeting room will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, and be available through Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The meeting will consist of a virtual room and will include both audio and visual components. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Online comment form found at TxDOT.gov, keyword search “SH 115 South”.

Map found within virtual public meeting room.

Email: sh115south@entechhou.com.

Mail comment form to: Community Awareness Services, 397 N. Sam Houston Parkway, Suite 125, Houston TX 77060-2426.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting. If you need additional information, please call project consultant engineer Roger Gonzalez, P.E., with Entech Civil Engineers at (281) 820-7413 or email sh115south@entechhous.com to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.

This project is in the planning stage. No construction funding or construction timeline has been established yet.