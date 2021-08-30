Aleks Balac on Advertising Through YouTube

Aleks Balac Shares His Thoughts on YouTube Advertising.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleks Balac, Owner and CEO of AdStar Media has never been shy to test new methods of marketing himself and his businesses. Advertising on YouTube is one that Aleks Balac says is still very underrated.

"Imagine being able to advertise on top of your competitors videos" says Aleks Balac. "With Google's advertising platform, we are able to pick and choose specific YouTube channels and videos that we want to advertise on. Since ads are oftentimes shown before the beginning of a video, we literally have the ability to place our ads at the beginning of our competitors YouTube videos" says Aleks Balac. Online advertising seems to be evolving by the day, maybe even hour. The ability to target certain audiences and place your ads on specific websites and videos changes the game of advertising completely. Savvy internet marketers like Aleks Balac and his company AdStar Media are utilizing these abilities to their advantage. We truly are in the "work smarter not harder" era.

Aleks Balac says that his company has seen a much higher engagement and response rate in their video ads as opposed to image ads. There is no doubt that videos have a greater ability to grab our attention over a photo. Since YouTube is a video platform, the people who are searching the platform are already there with the intent to watch videos.

"Our goal is simply to provide an extremely relevant experience for consumers who come across the ads we serve for ourselves and our clients" says Aleks Balac. Relevancy is a focal point of putting the right message in front of the right people at the right time. While you may not always want to see real estate ads, they are certain to grab your attention when you're looking to move into a new apartment of purchase a new home. Relevancy plays a huge role advertising and while YouTube is the second largest search engine in the world currently, Aleks Balac plans to fully utilize the platform to promote his clients to those who are searching for videos relevant to their business types.