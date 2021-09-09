MetaSource Takes Mortgage Lien Release & Assignment Efficiency to a Whole New Level with Latest Release
Eclipse delivers peace of mind and time savings – both of which are much needed as mortgage companies prepare for the upcoming stressful surge of forbearance exits and fluctuating volumes.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new release of Eclipse™, MetaSource’s proprietary mortgage lien release and assignment software used by servicers and investors across the country, is what the MetaSource team describes as an industry “game changer.” It brings real-time visibility to data, documents and workflow, and, in turn, drives efficiency.
— Chuck Hall, MetaSource Director of Mortgage Operations
“This roll-out is a game-changer and it could not have come at a better time,” said Chuck Hall, MetaSource Director of Mortgage Operations. “This version of Eclipse delivers peace of mind and time savings – both of which are much needed as mortgage companies prepare for the upcoming stressful surge of forbearance exits and fluctuating volumes. Even during chaotic, high-volume times, companies can ensure compliance easily with Eclipse.”
Real-time Visibility into File Statuses and an Intuitive Workflow for a Streamlined Lien Release and Assignment Process
MetaSource’s Eclipse is an intuitively designed solution that creates at-a-glance, real-time visibility into file status and allows users to seamlessly handle exceptions right on the platform. The solution captures the flow of job requests, conversations and related documents, resulting in full transparency and faster turn times.
With password protected file tracking and easy-to-use drag and drop document management, users can smoothly navigate the maze of deadlines, recording requirements and competing demands that make the lien release and assignment process so difficult. Eclipse minimizes risk, helps ensure compliance and eliminates crippling backlogs.
This enhanced software is available alongside a wide array of leading solutions for the mortgage industry that MetaSource has been providing for more than 25 years. MetaSource solutions enable customers to break free of cumbersome and error-prone processes built around paperwork and manual tasks and shift their focus to growing their businesses.
About MetaSource, LLC
MetaSource is a Digital Transformation Solutions provider, focused on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) / Business Process Management (BPM) services integrated with Enterprise Content Management (ECM), workflow solutions, compliance services and customer experience processes. With offices in eight U.S. states and over 800 employees, MetaSource helps its clients manage risk, improve quality, increase efficiency and realize their most important goals – with special expertise serving the mortgage industry. MetaSource's mortgage services include quality control (QC) audits (pre-fund, post-close, servicing, MERS), lien release, whole loan purchase reviews, and cutting-edge technology. MetaSource solutions enable its clients to focus on their core business while MetaSource does the rest.
