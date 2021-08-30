Aleks Balac Talks Advertising of New Online Billboard

CEO of AdStar Media, Aleks Balac, expands upon newest advertising service.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleks Balac has rolled out a new service offering for his company AdStar Media. The Online Billboard is being called the "most effective way to advertise in your business in 2021."

The Online Billboard is exactly what is sounds like, it's a billboard that's online. The difference? AdStar Media's version of a billboard that's online offers businesses the opportunity to see their analytics and have customers call them and visit their website with the click of a button. Aleks Balac began testing this service in late 2020 as a beta-test. The new and improved Online Billboard is now live in Dallas, TX and has received over 1.5 Million local views from Dallas residents in the last 30 days. In an attempt to be different, Aleks Balac has surely made some waves in the world of advertising and marketing.

Aleks Balac states that he plans to expand AdStar Media's Online Billboard to 77 different markets across the United States. Currently, the company is only offering it's new advertising service in it's home city of Dallas, TX. It is unknown as to which cities the Online Billboard will expand to next but with a target goal of 77 different cities in mind, there will soon be no shortage of "Online Billboards" offered by Aleks Balac and AdStar Media.

Aleks Balac says he has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback about his company's new Online Billboard advertising service. The Online Billboard promises local businesses at least 1.5 Million local views of their brand within their community. The idea is to drive bring massive brand awareness to the best local businesses in major cities across the United States. While a businesses cannot necessarily change it's brick and mortar location very easily, it can most definitely put itself in place like the Online Billboard to help build it's name in it's community very quickly.