Hamilton begins second term as president of national paralegal association

News Release

The National Association of Legal Assistants installed the 2021-2022 Board of Directors during the 2021 NALA Conference @ Home, the organization’s annual conference held virtually with a record-breaking attendance of over 1,450 attendees. During this historic conference, long-time NALA member Melissa J. Hamilton, ACP, from Bismarck, ND, was sworn-in for her second and final term as NALA President.

“This past year has not been easy, but it has been rewarding,” Hamilton said. “It truly has been a leap of faith, but NALA has not let a global pandemic slow us down. We have continued to tirelessly work to advance NALA and the paralegal profession. I look forward to carrying this momentum forward into 2021-2022 with the newly installed NALA Board of Directors, as we continue to advance paralegals through certification and professional development and ensure NALA remains the preeminent resource for individual and professional success.”

NALA Active type members voted for the following Board members announced at the virtual conference: Vice President Debra L. Overstreet, ACP, from Porter, OK; Secretary Cheryl J. Nodarse, ACP, from Saint Johns, MI; Treasurer Peonca S. Grier, CP, from Orlando, FL; and At Large Directors Richard Hahn, ACP, from Leesburg, VA, and Cassie D. Snyder, ACP, of Ocoee, FL. The leadership of NALA’s Affiliated Associations elected Bridget M. Stuhr, ACP, from Wahoo, NE, to represent them on the Board as the NALA Affiliated Associations Director and Sharon D. Jones, ACP, from Sugar Land, TX, as the NALA Affiliated Associations Secretary.

Continuing to serve in their current NALA Board of Director roles are Area 1 Director Dana G. Welcker, ACP, from Fleming Island, FL; Area 2 Director Angela A. Oberle, ACP, Pawnee Rock, KS; Area 3 Director Vicki L. Kasper, ACP, from Midvale, UT; and Professional Development Committee Chair Melissa M. Klimpel, ACP, from Bismarck, ND. Alicia R. Mitchell-Mercer, ACP, of Charlotte, NC, will join the Board as the Continuing Education Council Chair. Lisa M. Stone, ACP, of Tulsa, OK, will also join the Board in a non-voting role as the Certifying Board Chair. NALA CEO, Vanessa Finley, MBA, CAE, continues to serve as a non-voting member of the Board of Directors.

NALA – The Paralegal Association is the nation's leading professional association for paralegals. As a nonprofit organization, NALA provides continuing education, professional certification, and professional development programs for paralegals - from novice to experienced professionals. NALA members are located throughout the United States. The association, founded in 1975, represents over 12,000 paralegals through its individual membership and NALA Affiliated Associations. More information about NALA can be found on nala.org.