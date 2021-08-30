Aleks Balac Hiring For His Advertising Company

AdStar Media Filling New Positions As Company Expands.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdStar Media is expanding operations under the leadership of company owner Aleks Balac. The company is seeking out new hires primarily for sales positions as they continue to grow.

AdStar Media is a digital advertising agency providing online marketing services for their clients in a variety of different industries. Company owner Aleks Balac has constructed a well put together compensation plan that allows overachievers to maximize their skills and be handsomely rewarded for their efforts. Aleks Balac says the company aims to hire anywhere between 5 - 8 new sales representatives to help establish the company in it's new home of Dallas, TX. All positions are fully remote so being in Dallas is not a requirement. Those encouraged to apply should have sales experience, preferably in a B2B environment.

Aleks Balac says his company plans to unveil "quite a few" new service offerings in the coming weeks and they are looking for highly motivated people to join their team to help onboard new clients.

Online advertising has seen a large uptick since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. More and more businesses are beginning to migrate to the online space. This is good news for a company like AdStar Media. Online advertising is slowly becoming an essential practice for businesses who want to stay competitive.

Aleks Balac, the company owner and CEO of AdStar Media, is Rated a Top 20 Business Leader by Yahoo Finance. AdStar Media as a company is rated "best advertising company in Kalamazoo, MI" by Yelp. Aleks Balac moved the company down to Dallas, TX at the beginning of 2021 where he now plans to establish its long term operations. Expanding it's team will play an essential role in the growth of AdStar Media as company.

For more information about joining the team at AdStar Media, please visit www.adstarmedia.com or email info@adstarmedia.com