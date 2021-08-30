Speakers of the World Cold Chain Symposium have been announced from the sponsors, including the Global Food Cold Chain Council and UNEP OzonAction.

Sponsors Announce Program for the Virtual World Cold Chain Symposium

The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC) and UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) OzonAction today announced speakers for their virtual World Cold Chain Symposium at 9 AM EST on Sept. 14, 2021. The Symposium, which is themed, “Promoting Sustainable Cold Chain: From Data to Action” will take place beginning at 9 AM EST. The program will be broken into two sessions, the first focused on the Global Outlook for Building a Sustainable Cold Chain, and the second highlighting Sustainable Cold Chain Technology and Initiatives.

WCCS sponsors are very pleased to announce these experts who will be participating and sharing their knowledge, as these speakers are at the very forefront of innovation working towards a sustainable cold chain:

Global Outlook for Building a Sustainable Cold Chain Sustainable Cold Chain Technology and Initiatives

Tim White, President of Refrigeration, Carrier

Meg Seki, Executive Secretary, UNEP Ozone Secretariat

Shri Vikas Chaube, Joint Secretary (Logistics), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India

*Rick Duke, Senior Advisor and White House Liaison for the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and Co-Chair UNEP Climate and Clean Air Coalition

Craig Hanson, Vice President for Food, Forest, Water, & the Ocean, World Resources Institute, and Champions 12.3

*Honorable Hans Hoogeveen, Independent Chair of the FAO Council

*Honorable Minister Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Ministry of Environment, Rwanda

*to be confirmed

Jim Curlin, Head of OzonAction Law Division, UNEP

Sarah Glaser, Director, Secure Fisheries, One Earth Future

Ray Gluckman, Managing Director, Gluckman Consulting

Esben Larsen, Director of Faith and Sustainability, WRI

Mustafe Mohamoud, Field Manager for Secure Fisheries, One Earth Future

Toby Peters, Professor Cold Economy, University of Birmingham

Lili Riahi, Coordinator, UNEP’s Cool Coalition

Oyun Sanjaasuren, Director of External Affairs, Green Climate Fund

Lindiwe Sibanda, Co-Chair, Global Alliance for Climate Smart Agriculture (Africa)

Lieki Verhofstad, Business Development Manager of Global Food and Agriculture Networks, Rabobank

Information and Registration can be found at the Symposium website: wccs.foodcoldchain.org

UNEP is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.