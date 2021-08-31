The Economic Security Council Launches “Stop the Spend” Campaign
America’s soaring federal government spending, budget deficits and national debt are on a collision course with reality.
the jump in federal spending is threatening the economic security of America and the financial security of American families.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Security Council is launching today a “Stop the Spend” campaign to reign in excessive federal spending and debt that is putting America’s economic, financial and national security at risk.
— Carl Delfeld
The council is building a grassroots movement to support the “stop the spending” pledge including in key House and Senate races.
Economic Security Council chairman Carl Delfeld believes that “the jump in federal spending is threatening the economic security of America and the financial security of American families”.
America’s soaring federal government spending, budget deficits and debt are on a collision course with reality. The total economic stimulus passed by the U.S. federal government from March 2020 to March 2021 was $5.3 trillion. This alone is more than $43,000 per U.S. household. In comparison, this is more than America spent - in today’s dollars - fighting World War II over more than four years.
Now the Biden Administration is asking for an additional $1.2 trillion for infrastructure and an additional $3.5 trillion for “social infrastructure”!
This will push the federal budget deficit for this fiscal year to over $3 trillion and America’s national debt to over $30 trillion. This will lead to higher inflation, a budget and financial crisis, and weaken the U.S. dollar.
This spending binge is just the latest in a number of trends in America going the wrong way and this has increased fear and anxiety that America will lose its superpower status. Meanwhile, China has become the leading economic power and arguably the strongest military power in Asia.
Become a member of the Economic Security Council and support our "Stop the Spend" nationwide grassroots movement targeting key House and Senate races.
New member contributors will receive a complementary upcoming council special report: America: A Superpower at Risk.
Carl Delfeld
Economic Security Council
+1 719-201-3680
email us here