The Economic Security Council Launches “Stop the Spend” Campaign

Stop Excessive Federal Spending and Debt

The Economic Security Council

America’s soaring federal government spending, budget deficits and national debt are on a collision course with reality.

the jump in federal spending is threatening the economic security of America and the financial security of American families.”
— Carl Delfeld
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Security Council is launching today a “Stop the Spend” campaign to reign in excessive federal spending and debt that is putting America’s economic, financial and national security at risk.

The council is building a grassroots movement to support the “stop the spending” pledge including in key House and Senate races.

Economic Security Council chairman Carl Delfeld believes that “the jump in federal spending is threatening the economic security of America and the financial security of American families”.

America’s soaring federal government spending, budget deficits and debt are on a collision course with reality. The total economic stimulus passed by the U.S. federal government from March 2020 to March 2021 was $5.3 trillion. This alone is more than $43,000 per U.S. household. In comparison, this is more than America spent - in today’s dollars - fighting World War II over more than four years.

Now the Biden Administration is asking for an additional $1.2 trillion for infrastructure and an additional $3.5 trillion for “social infrastructure”!

This will push the federal budget deficit for this fiscal year to over $3 trillion and America’s national debt to over $30 trillion. This will lead to higher inflation, a budget and financial crisis, and weaken the U.S. dollar.

This spending binge is just the latest in a number of trends in America going the wrong way and this has increased fear and anxiety that America will lose its superpower status. Meanwhile, China has become the leading economic power and arguably the strongest military power in Asia.

