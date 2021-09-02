Southern California Startup Aimably Secures $1.5 Million in Angel Financing Round

About

Aimably, Inc. was founded in 2020 by two software executive colleagues who had executed transformative operational change in their disciplines under private equity ownership. After independently realizing that cloud hosting cost understanding was a key weakness for both engineering and financial leadership, they resolved to develop a tool that would bring these two departments together, eliminating executive embarrassment by equalizing access to and understanding of cloud hosting costs. Aimably was conceived to bring teams together in service of executing corporate strategy collaboratively, believing that when we work together, we succeed together.

