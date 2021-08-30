Submit Release
News Search

There were 385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,268 in the last 365 days.

Transfer announcement – Lieutenant/Royalton Field Station Commander

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT – LIEUTENANT/ROYALTON FIELD STATION COMMANDER

 

DATE:                          Aug. 30, 2021

FROM:                         Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

TRANSFER:                  Lieutenant/Royalton Field Station Commander

 

 

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following transfer:

 

Lt. Hugh O'Donnell, station commander at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, to station commander at the Royalton Barracks. The transfer was effective Aug. 29, 2021.

 

Lt. O'Donnell has served the people of Vermont for more than 18 years. He began his state police career in 2003 as a trooper at the Bradford Barracks, then earned a promotion to senior trooper in 2006 and sergeant/patrol commander in 2010. He transferred to the Royalton Barracks and became a detective sergeant in 2014, followed by assignments as commander of the Tactical Services Unit and later sergeant/patrol commander at the Royalton and St. Johnsbury barracks. He was promoted to lieutenant and commander of the St. Johnsbury Barracks in August 2019.

 

A Vermont State Police field station commander is responsible for overseeing the delivery of law enforcement services to the communities patrolled by that station's troopers. Field station commanders are the local representative of the Vermont State Police to the community they serve, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service areas.

 

The Royalton station provides police coverage through parts of Addison, Orange and Windsor counties. Primary law enforcement services are provided for the towns of Barnard, Bethel, Braintree, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Chelsea, Granville, Hancock, Hartland, Pomfret, Randolph, Rochester, Royalton, Sharon, Stockbridge, Strafford, and Tunbridge. The coverage is augmented by the Addison, Orange and Windsor county sheriffs' offices. The Royalton station also provides assistance as requested to Hartford, Norwich, Randolph, Royalton, Woodstock and Windsor (West Windsor) police departments as requested. The Royalton station patrols 284 miles of interstate and state roads within Addison, Orange and Windsor counties, including the junction of I-89 and I-91.

 

Lt. O'Donnell succeeds Lt. Barbara Kessler, who is being promoted to captain and will become co-director of the Office of Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs in September. Sgt. Owen Ballinger will serve as acting commander of the St. Johnsbury Field Station following Lt. O'Donnell's transfer.

 

Lt. O'Donnell can be reached at the Royalton Field Station at 802-234-9933 or by email at hugh.odonnell@vermont.gov. To find out more about the Royalton Field Station and the communities it serves, visit http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/royalton.

 

- 30 -

 

 

You just read:

Transfer announcement – Lieutenant/Royalton Field Station Commander

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.