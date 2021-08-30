Aleks Balac Moves His Advertising Headquarters To Dallas, TX

Aleks Balac, CEO of AdStar Media, LLC Moves HQ Down South To Dallas, TX.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdStar Media, LLC has a new home in Dallas, TX. After being rated the "best advertising company in Kalamazoo, MI" by Yelp, company owner and CEO Aleks Balac has moved his advertising operations down south to Dallas, TX.

AdStar Media is a digital advertising company that focuses on new technology and rather untraditional methods of advertising. Company owner Aleks Balac stated the move to Texas comes in the best interest of further expanding the company in a large and rapidly growing market, not to mention no state income tax. We are seeing quite an influx of companies moving their headquarters to Texas for the same reasons.

Aleks Balac looks to establish Dallas, TX as AdStar Media's long term home. Although there is no shortage of advertising companies in Dallas, Aleks Balac sees the city as a "perfect fit" for what he plans to accomplish. A growing population, big market, and a massively expanding city are the perfect recipe for an up and coming advertising company like AdStar Media.

Aleks Balac has expressed his plans to have a "massive presence" in many major cities across the United States but wants Dallas to be the core of it all. With many major Fortune 500 companies already headquartered in Dallas, the move makes a lot of sense. Aleks Balac had considered Austin, TX and Miami, FL as alternatives before deciding to call Dallas home. "We wanted to be in a business friendly city and state. The warm weather doesn't hurt either." says Balac.

Dallas, TX has become a very popular destination for business relocation as of late with many companies migrating the massive DFW metroplex. "We went with Dallas because of it's already established and continuously growing market" says Aleks Balac. There sure is no shortage of local businesses for an advertising agency to work with in the DFW area.

