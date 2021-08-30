Untraditional Advertising - Aleks Balac

Aleks Balac is on a mission to help business owners advertise effectively utilizing new technology.

MUNSTER, IN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleks Balac, Owner and CEO of AdStar Media, LLC is changing the landscape of advertising from traditional to technological. The company culture built by Aleks at AdStar Media focuses on utilizing new methods of online advertising in place of the old traditional ways.

Aleks Balac has been on a mission to change the way advertising in conducted. "Phone books, flyers, billboards, radio, and TV are all outdated" says Balac. The lack of tracking is where these traditional methods of advertising fall short according to Balac. With new technology, advertisers like Aleks Balac are taking full advantage of making data-driven decisions. "It's a numbers game" says Balac. Advertising surely is a numbers game. Companies such as Google are able to report everything from clicks, calls, leads, sales, etc. Savvy internet marketers like Aleks Balac are using these analytics to not only optimize their advertising campaigns, but it also allows them to show their clients the exact returns they are getting from their investment.

Aside from Google Search advertising, companies like AdStar Media are also utilizing all the other bells and whistles provided by Google. Aleks Balac has noted that his company not only performs Google Search advertising, but they are also started to create a large presence by advertising YouTube, Gmail, and Google Display. All of this can be directly setup and controlled through one dashboard using Google Ads.

Aleks Balac says has began integrating all of Google's advertising options into AdStar Media's service offerings. With YouTube being the second largest search engine in the world currently, it is a very underrated place to advertise your business. "Competition is definitely there on Google Search, but YouTube, Gmail, and Google Display are still an untapped goldmine" says Aleks Balac.