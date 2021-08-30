New: Behavioral Interview Questions Generator
Receive the Ideal Question Set for the New Hire Competencies You Care AboutCHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s tough to always be successful with hiring decisions. There are too many stories of “one bad hire” who inadvertently put sand in the gears of a well-oiled machine and caused operations to grind. Now, Amtec’s release of the Behavioral Interview Questions Generator makes it easier to hire the best.
It can be a big challenge for hiring managers to find the best fit, the right person for the job, when so many candidates have skills and experience that look similar. Some hiring managers lean toward making job offers to people they or other employees already know. While networks are valuable and do help, building high-performance teams require getting to know the most qualified candidates through asking questions that yield insightful responses. Doing so is how you’ll learn which candidate will both fit in with your operational environment as well as make an outsized positive impact. This is how achieving business goals becomes a reality.
“While BIQ-G (the behavioral interview questions generator) is a powerful tool, it will not do the whole job for you. The question sets deliver the best results when the interviewer is careful to not give away clues about desired answers and asks follow up questions that leave room for the candidate to answer candidly. The difference between asking “How did you handle it?” and “What did you do?” can be big since the former assumes they handled it themselves and the latter leaves the opening for a more honest response about their part in a larger operation.” – Barrett Kuethen, Amtec Chief Operating Officer
Unlike premade lists of fifty to a hundred questions, BIQ-G draws upon hundreds of thousands of different possible competency and question combinations – delivering a refined set of the 30 most powerful questions to you. More than a list, the generator gives you a print-ready question set for the competencies you select to meet your specific needs. Leveraging Amtec’s more than 60 years of recruiting experience, the question sets include tips on what to look for in the candidate’s answer, a scoring system for responses, and a notes section. Watch the video to see how competency selection generates your custom interview guide.
Be better prepared in less time. In just a few minutes, be prepared to interview candidates using a sound method for the desired results. Hear their personal story and what inspires them instead of being stuck with short direct answers. Position yourself to be able to easily ask follow-up questions to identify red flags, like not taking ownership of a problem or undue frustration with others. The question sets help you to not give the answers away to an all-too-eager candidate who could turn out to be a bad hire. Instead of a direct question like “Do you know how to ____?” behavioral questions are indirect and ask in a broader way like “What tools and methods did you use in your last job?”
Good questions will help the best candidates to shine by making it natural for them to share about how challenges were overcome through problem solving, teamwork, and leveraging strengths. As you understand the candidates’ thinking, how they work with others, and what inspires them, your next great hire will rise to the top.
About Amtec
Amtec is a professional recruiting company based in Southern California and provides services nationwide. Our service offerings include the following: Contract Staffing, Executive Search, Recruitment Process Outsourcing or RPO, and Payrolling Services.
Benjamin Kiblinger
Amtec
bkiblinger@amtec.us.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn