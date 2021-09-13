Singing Sensation Amanda Cole Makes Debut of Heartfelt new Single ‘How I Wish’ with iMAJN Nation
Singer-songwriter from Mississippi released a powerful ballad about love, loss, and healingATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Cole is a singer-songwriter from Mississippi who has spent the last few years of her career working hard on perfecting her music. Today, she has partnered with Marc Freeman's iMAJN Nation and released a powerful new single called How I Wish. The single made its official debut across all digital platforms on June 15th of this year, and it is already trending across numerous radio stations around the nation, making multiple appearances on Mediabase top 40 charts, recognized as North America's #1 Music Charts.
The song is an emotional ballad about love, loss, and healing. It is a heartfelt and emotional love song about everyone who has been currently mourning the loss of their loved ones. When listening to the lyrics, you can feel Amanda’s pain as she sings "I wish that you could see, you’re everything to me and more.” How I Wish was co-written by the singer and produced by Marc Freeman's iMAJN Nation in Atlanta. The song has an Adult contemporary feel and features the remarkable use of instrumentals that pair well with the singer’s vocal range.
“We wanted to bring in 2021 a heartfelt and relatable song in the name of the ones we have lost. COVID-19 has been a very difficult time to us all, and we find that there’s nothing better than a soulful and raw song to bring us together and help keep alive the memory of those we love.
“Amanda is a truly gifted singer – we couldn’t have picked a better performer to deliver this utterly powerful song.” said Marc at iMAJN Nation
Currently, How I Wish is receiving great support as the track has been featured multiple times on Mediabase top 40 charts, since its earlier debut back in mid-June of this year.
Listeners can stream How I Wish on every digital platform including: Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube
About iMAJN Nation
iMAJN Nation was founded by Marc Freeman, a musician, composer, sound designer, producer, and songwriter with over 40 years of industry experience. The founder’s passion for great music stems from his multiple talented family ties – starting with his grandfather, Garnett Higginbotham, whose daughter was a famed jazz songwriter musician, Irene Higginbotham, and famed jazz trombonist JC (Jack) Higginbotham, Garnett’s younger brother.
iMAJN Nation seeks to pour their best into the innovation by recording performances with rising artists.
To find out more about iMAJN Music, please visit: www.imajnmusic.com and www.imajnnation.com
'How I Wish' by Amanda Cole & iMAJN Nation