Mary Locklear Named Warden at Lumberton Correctional Institution

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Mary Locklear as the new warden of the Lumberton Correctional Institution in Lumberton.

She had been the assistant superintendent for custody at the prison since 2019.

“Warden Locklear is an outstanding leader with deep knowledge of operations at the prison and top-shelf communication skills,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “She has served in a wide variety of positions in her career, and her expertise helps to make her an excellent addition to the team of men and women who run our prisons.”

In her new position, Locklear is responsible for all operations the prison, which is a male medium custody facility where some offenders work on Department of Transportation road squads and perform maintenance and kitchen duties in the prison.

The Robeson County Community College works with staff to provide classes for basic education skills, preparation for the high school equivalency test and vocational classes in electrical wiring, carpentry and heating, and air conditioning repair.

Her top priorities are to fill vacant positions at the prison and to motivate and engage staff in an effort to improve staff retention.

“We have good jobs with good benefits for those interested in a career in public service,” she said. “The prison has some excellent staff members who need dedicated colleagues to join them in their mission to protect their communities.”

A veteran employee to state government, Locklear began her career with the Department of Public Safety in 2003 as a case manager at the former McCain Correctional Hospital. She was promoted to program supervisor at the hospital in 2006.

In 2009, she moved to Scotland Correctional Institution to be the program director. Three years later, she again was promoted, this time to be the assistant superintendent for programs at Lumberton Correctional. In 2019, was named the assistant superintendent for custody at the prison.

Locklear graduated from the the University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice. She has completed the Correctional Supervisory Training and PEAK Performance leadership and management training. She is currently participating in the Correctional Leadership Development Program.

Her hobbies are reading and spending time with her family.