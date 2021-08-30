PaayaTech Inc., a software company announce the release of CorpSync Cloud solution

CorpSync Cloud built on Microsoft Azure platform and works with Microsoft Office 365.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaayaTech Inc a software technology company announce the release of CorpSync Cloud solution. CorpSync Cloud build on Microsoft Azure platform and work with Microsoft Office 365.

CorpSync automatically pushes your corporate address book to any mobile device contact list and keeps it up to date. This will enable the user to utilize built-in feature of their phones such as caller ID to recognize incoming calls as well as Google Assistant or Siri on iPhone. Moreover, CorpSync will enhance communications with colleague and clients by syncing updated corporate contacts on employees’ MS-Outlook and Office 365. Many firms in Canada & USA use CorpSync as their main solution for the ever challenging of keeping contacts up-to-date and inner office communication.

The Mass SMS notification feature of CorpSync allows the administrative to send quick mass SMS message which can be used in different ways such as business continuity in case of an emergency or when email or phone system is down.

This valuable tool assists in large firms in their day-to-day activities as well as their disaster recovery backup plan.

• Requires no additional software on your phone or tablet.

• Seamlessly integrates with Exchange Office 365

• Integrated to Active Directory, HR database, or any SQL database as address book source.

• Push and sync corporate address book to Outlook and mobile devices and keep it up to date.

• Send Mass SMS (text) messages to target user distribution list for different purposes such as emergency notification, reminders, marketing, etc.

