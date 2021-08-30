Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,197 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott Announces Distribution of $5 Million In Federal Funds to Vermont Adult Day Centers For Covid Recovery Efforts

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) is distributing $5 million to Vermont adult day centers to provide financial stability after an extended shut down due to COVID-19. This investment is made with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery fund, allocated by the Legislature in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Vermont’s adult day centers provide essential daytime services, such as personal care, nursing assessment, family respite and therapeutic activities, to people with medical conditions. Because the patrons of these centers are often much more vulnerable to COVID-19, the sector was closed for an extended period during the pandemic.

“We know the restrictions and closures that were necessary during the height of the pandemic have had a significant impact on all organizations, but especially those who care for older Vermonters,” said Governor Phil Scott. “That’s why we have worked with federal and state partners to use relief dollars to help keep these businesses, non-profits and healthcare providers going as we continue moving forward in our recovery.”

Prior to this round of funding, DAIL granted more than $7.3 million in federal COVID Relief Funds to these centers, providing critical financial stability through June 2021.

“The adult day industry worked incredibly hard to care for their clients throughout the pandemic, creating alternative solutions for their participants throughout the year, such as online check-ins and remote gatherings designed to combat the effects of social isolation,” said DAIL Commissioner Monica White. “I appreciate their efforts and we’re pleased to provide this support, which will give these centers a greater chance of surviving the pandemic and providing valuable services to Vermonters.”

In June 2021, as Vermont’s successful vaccination efforts rolled out, the adult day centers began to reopen in-person services following the Vermont Forward Plan and COVID infection control guidance. However, as centers reopened, most did so at significantly reduced census due to the pandemic and shortage of workers, requiring continued financial support to maintain operations and critical infrastructure. Act 74 recognized this need and appropriated this funding to support operating costs, program infrastructure and COVID-19 related expenses throughout State Fiscal Year 2022.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott Announces Distribution of $5 Million In Federal Funds to Vermont Adult Day Centers For Covid Recovery Efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.