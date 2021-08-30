Latest News: Library Appoints New Chief of Latin American, Caribbean and European Division

The Library of Congress has appointed Suzanne Schadl as the chief of the Latin American, Caribbean and European Division. Schadl brings more than 25 years of experience as a scholar, educator, and librarian in library leadership and international studies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.