Latest News: Library Appoints New Chief of Latin American, Caribbean and European Division

The Library of Congress has appointed Suzanne Schadl as the chief of the Latin American, Caribbean and European Division. Schadl brings more than 25 years of experience as a scholar, educator, and librarian in library leadership and international studies.

