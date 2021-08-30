New Jersey Author/Amazon “best seller” Jewish Memoir/Boxing Memoir
-Moe Fields, a new book about fathers and sons, gets Rave Book Reviews-MONROE TWP, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pen Paper Press (PPP) publishing announced today that Moe Fields – The Special Bond Between Fathers and Sons garners strong endorsements from professional book reviewers—and made Amazon's "best seller" list the third time since publication in June.
“This is unprecedented in our experience, “ said Alice Sherman, Associate Director at PPP. “A we were surprised at the initial strength of reader response, when Moe Fields first made Amazon’s list of top 100 new books about fatherhood. Since then, however, the feedback continues to grow.”
Global Branding Expert, Elsie Maio, wrote, “I have not come across a story in 20 years that has been more rewarding – and touched my soul like this one. I laughed and I cried as Stu’s gripping narrative told this story of family struggle and triumph.”
Reader Reviews gave it 5 Stars: “Moe Fields is that ultimate role model we rely and depend on; in a way, he becomes a legendary figure with a heart so big and a mind so wise that it’s almost difficult to believe. Readers need to delve into Moe Fields’ story ASAP. 5 Stars!
(10, if I was allowed.)”
SPR recently commented: “Moe Fields is a stirring tale of resilience, loss, fatherhood, and family loyalty…compelling for its brutal honesty… a raw biography about a different age, but one that resonates deeply in the present day.”
Sherman noted that 10 weeks since publication, PPP’s first major book has made Amazon’s “best seller” list on three separate occasions for Jewish Memoirs and Sports/Boxing Memoirs. “Considering the more than two million books listed on Amazon, this is quite an accomplishment for author, Stuart Z Goldstein.
Goldstein's story is dedicated to his father who started out as a boxer growing up in a hardscrabble Brooklyn neighborhood during the Depression. This was the golden age of Jewish fighters (who essentially controlled every professional boxing weight class). The image of the fighter is a strong theme in Moe Fields, confronting anti-Semitism and racism before and during WWII and later while starting a plumbing business in northern New Jersey in the 1950s.
The story cuts across 5 decades and underscores his dad’s fighting spirit and determination to protect his family and inspire his three sons to succeed in their careers—and as fathers.
When a health crisis threatens the life of Moe Fields and a drunk driver causes a horrific car accident crippling his wife, Moe digs deep to turn tragedy into triumph. His three sons, grow up witnessing the trauma of their parents suffering and uncertainty, but each is inspired by their father to persevere.
“As a fighter you understand, everyone gets knocked down in the boxing ring,” Moe tells his sons. “It’s what you do afterward that defines your character.”
Andy Polansky, the executive chairman at Weber Shandwick, wrote in the book’s foreword, “We all have our Moe Fields. I thought about my own father often reading this book. Goldstein applies his gift of storytelling to bring us Moe Fields, a compelling story about a father’s extraordinary work ethic and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.”
Stuart Z Goldstein, was one of the longest-serving financial PR spokespersons on Wall Street. He served three CEOs over 20 years as managing director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs for the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in New York, the primary trade clearing house for equities and bonds in the U.S. ($5 trillion daily) and the largest central securities depository in the world.
Goldstein has co-authored two books that explain in plain English the inner workings of U.S. Capital Markets, as well as numerous articles in PR trade magazines globally. His personal byline on public policy issues has appeared in newspapers such as USA Today, the Washington Times, The Star-Ledger, Trenton Times and Global Financial Markets magazine.
Background: Pen Paper Press is a small indie publisher based in New Jersey. Our goal is to provide readers with strong life-affirming stories that capture the imagination and inspire readers. Our initial focus is nonfiction, but we do plan to consider fiction with a powerful message about the human experience.
