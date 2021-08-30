NobelBiz First Contact Podcast welcomes Bruce Belfiore to discuss Benchmarking and Training in Today’s Contact Centers
Christian is joined by a topmost expert in the field of call center benchmarking, training, and certification – Bruce Belfiore.
We don’t always screen for people who have the best probability of being empathetic. You can do screening for personality traits, as well as for communication style. ”WYOMING , CHEYENNE, UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month on First Contact: Stories of the Call Center, we are excited to have KPI, Benchmarking and training expert, Bruce Belfiore , CEO and Senior Research Executive of BenchmarkPortal for an in-depth discussion about his experience as a top contact center professional, the main pillars of his business, effective training and much more...
— Bruce Belfiore
Bruce prides himself in being a man of many experiences, having dual nationality – US and Italian, having been both COO and CFO of different companies, and having hosted the CallTalk Podcast for over 12 years – there’s no shortage of business and life lessons in his background.
In the 7th episode of our podcast, Bruce talks about all the main pillars of his business, BenchmarkPortal, and how they were shaken up in the past year. Join us, won’t you? You might even get a special offer from Bruce..
Join Bruce Belfiore, Founder , CEO &Senior Research Executive of BenchmarkPortal , together with host Christian Montes in an episode entitled “Benchmarking and Training in Today’s Contact Centers, with Bruce Belfiore”, where you will learn about:
-Call Center Certification,
-How to properly train agents remotely,
-Call Center empathy training,
-Omnichannel metrics that matter in the call center
- Bruce's work with non-profit call centers
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Bruce Belfiore is a topmost expert in the field of contact center benchmarking, training and certification. Watch this episode for more insights on this topic!