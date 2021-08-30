NobelBiz First Contact Podcast welcomes Bruce Belfiore to discuss Benchmarking and Training in Today’s Contact Centers

Christian is joined by a topmost expert in the field of call center benchmarking, training, and certification – Bruce Belfiore.

We don’t always screen for people who have the best probability of being empathetic. You can do screening for personality traits, as well as for communication style. ” — Bruce Belfiore

WYOMING , CHEYENNE, UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, August 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month on First Contact: Stories of the Call Center, we are excited to have KPI, Benchmarking and training expert, Bruce Belfiore , CEO and Senior Research Executive of BenchmarkPortal for an in-depth discussion about his experience as a top contact center professional, the main pillars of his business, effective training and much more...Bruce prides himself in being a man of many experiences, having dual nationality – US and Italian, having been both COO and CFO of different companies, and having hosted the CallTalk Podcast for over 12 years – there’s no shortage of business and life lessons in his background.In the 7th episode of our podcast , Bruce talks about all the main pillars of his business, BenchmarkPortal, and how they were shaken up in the past year. Join us, won’t you? You might even get a special offer from Bruce..Join Bruce Belfiore, Founder , CEO &Senior Research Executive of BenchmarkPortal , together with host Christian Montes in an episode entitled “Benchmarking and Training in Today’s Contact Centers, with Bruce Belfiore”, where you will learn about:-Call Center Certification,-How to properly train agents remotely,-Call Center empathy training, Omnichannel metrics that matter in the call center- Bruce's work with non-profit call centers NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.Mirela OteaNobelBiz+1 303-619-3716email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

Bruce Belfiore is a topmost expert in the field of contact center benchmarking, training and certification. Watch this episode for more insights on this topic!