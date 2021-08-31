Cryptocurrency merchant processor partners with National Foundation
NOWPayments, a cryptocurrency merchant processor, partners with Fueled by Verge Foundation to support the awareness of Verge Currency ($XVG)
This partnership will help to attract a new audience to the exciting world of crypto, and spread the word about XVG use cases,”CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOWPayments and Fueled by Verge (FbV) have entered a partnership to expand awareness and education to athletes worldwide.
The Partnership includes the Following:
NOWPayments and Fueled by Verge (FbV) will co promote the use of $XVG at events that Fueled by Verge attends.
Through this Partnership there will be a heavy emphasis on use case. The Parntership enables the Fueled by Verge Team athletes, their sponsors, and event merchants, to accept $XVG through their online stores, and Event set ups. NOWPayments has provided Fueled by Verge an affiliate link, https://nowpayments.io/?link_id=3169349570, that athletes, sponsors, event merchants, at trackside can use to sign up and accept $XVG. Each event that FbV attends, will be NOWPayments branding with a QR Code. This QR Code can be scanned, and future NOWPayments users can sign up directly on site.
“This partnership will definitely help to attract a new audience—dedicated community of athletes—to the exciting world of crypto, and spread the word about XVG use cases,” says Kate Lifshits, Senior Marketing Manager at NOWPayments.
The next event scheduled is the Fall Super Series at Wild Rose Motocross Association in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Sept 11/12, 2021. This Motocross Series is 5 weekends, with the first weekend being on August 28,29, 2021. With thousands of spectators on site, multiple merchants, and hundreds of competitors, Fueled by Verge awarded 2000 $XVG to each holeshot winner for the first round on August 28, 2021. This will be repeated for Sept 11, 2021. Approx 50,000 $XVG are awarded every weekend. With partners such as NOWPayments, these holeshot awards are made possible.
Fueled by Verge Co- Founder, Derek Robertson "This partnership is exciting for a lot of different reasons. NOWPayments can help us build a bridge with merchants, vendors, and sponsors. With NOWPayments allowing the greater athlete community to accept $XVG as a payment, this will help expand cryptocurrency payments to mainstream sports. We are excited to be an athletic partner"
About NOWPayments
NOWPayments is the best service that allows everyone to accept crypto payments on their websites, online stores, and social media accounts. It’s a non-custodial service, meaning it doesn’t hold or store your funds in any way. NOWPayments supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, and it offers low transaction fees.
NOWPayments was founded in 2019, by the team behind ChangeNOW, a cryptocurrency exchange service. Our mission is to provide a crypto payment gateway that is easy to use and embed into existing websites. We believe everyone should have the chance to accept crypto payments or crypto donations for their e-commerce stores, charities or any type of business.
We provide a simple, easy-to-integrate service, and the only step needed to accept crypto payments is to copy a chunk of HTML code. Transactions are tied to your NOWPayments account and the API key you use for a specific purpose. We offer flexible solutions, like accepting payments in many different coins or converting all crypto assets you receive into your favorite cryptocurrency! The automatic exchange is powered by our crypto exchange service, ChangeNOW.
The platform also supports fiat conversion, and offers customized Casino solutions, Twitch donation button and a Mass Payouts solution.
Finally, we offer useful plugins to accept crypto payments on online e-commerce providers, like Shopify, Magento 2, OpenCart, WooCommerce, WHMCS, Zen Cart, PrestaShop, Ecwid and more. With our simple plugin, you can easily add a cryptocurrency payment option for the cart checkout at your online store!
For more information about NOWPayments, visit: www.nowpayments.io
About Fueled by Verge (FbV)
Fueled by Verge Foundation is a not for profit registered name in Canada. Fueled by Verge was started by Danny Robertson, Derek Robertson, and Mark Wittenberg, in 2018. At 9 years old, Danny wanted to bring awareness and usability to his peers in the motocross world. It has since become a worldwide movement, and foundation, to support athletes and bring awareness to their respective talents. At the same time, utilizing the Verge Currency blockchain and Currency community to further the awareness.Our mission is to build awareness of Verge Currency, as we harness the power of Bitcoin in a way that combines the speed of digital payments, but with the privacy of paying in cash.
For more information visit www.vergecurrency.com
