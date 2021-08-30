LALICH, member of OSS who saved the lives of 513 American pilots in WWII... Legion of Merit kept secret for 20 years.

Nick Lalich, distinguished himself as an American Hero saving the lives of 513 American pilots in WWII. Received the Legion of Merit kept secret for 20 years.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first published biography of Nick Lalich, an American hero of Serbian heritage, a member of the O.S.S. who rescued of over 500 Downed American pilots from August to December 1944—pilots who were downed over Nazi-occupied Yugoslavia on their return from bombing the Ploesti Oil Fields in Romania on which Hitler’s forces were dependent. This was the single largest rescue of American troops from behind enemy lines in American history. Lalich received The Legion of Merit Award. Our State Department, Pentagon, and the O.S.S. kept the award secret for 20 years because government authorities claim they did not want to offend Marshal Tito’s new Communist regime in Yugoslavia. In total, Nick Lalich's rescue of 513 Americans also saved the lives of 8 Europeans, 4 British, 24 Italians, 2 Polish, 9 French, 17 Russian, 42 European Military, 1 civilian, and two American doctors. “Gus” Musulin, George Vujnovich, Eli Popovich, and Art Jibilian were buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery—in 2001, the Clinton administration denied Nick Lalich, a Legion of Merit recipient a burial plot at Arlington.

Gen. Mihailovich was tried as a “Nazi Collaborator” in a Show Trial and executed by Tito’s Communist Firing Squad. The Philosopher Stuart Mills (1867) said: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. Nick Lalich was a good man—this 28-year-old did something, he distinguished himself as an American hero. Those 513 airmen have produced over 1.2 million children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. This story of how American secrets in WWII made a mockery of the men and women who go to war to defend our beliefs—an important read in today’s political climate of espionage, duplicity, and double standards in which politics become more important than our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The book is 10” x 10” with over 200 pages and dozens of never-seen photographs from the Nick Lalich archives.

