Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring Enters Strategic Partnership with Affinity Patient Advocacy
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Affinity Patient Advocacy, a non-profit that aims to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services. This partnership is formed with the goal of better serving Affinity Patient Advocacy’s patients with the utilization of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring platform. A survey conducted by Insider Intelligence showed that 23.4 million U.S. patients used remote patient monitoring services and tools in 2020, and by 2024, that number is expected to reach 30 million U.S. patients.
“We are excited to provide patients with a voice through their medical journey. Many times patients do not have the ability to easily interact with physicians or monitor their biometrics. Everyone can wear a Garmen or an Apple watch, but how is a patient being monitored within their medical practice? Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring’s platform does this and much more. Utilizing tele-monitoring for Affinity Patient Advocacy patients will be a tremendous value add for their health and will aid in their healing process. This is truly the wave of the future. We are changing the healthcare industry for the betterment of the patients,” said Christina DiArcangelo, CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Inc.
This partnership between Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring and Affinity Patient Advocacy is critical to offering perpetual tele-monitoring services to those who need it, but are facing financial hardships that prevent them from accessing traditional patient-monitoring systems and services.
For more information, please visit https://www.spectralanalyticsptm.com
###
About Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring
Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring’s mission is to improve patients' lives globally through the utilization of phytocannabinoids to supplement endocannabinoid deficiencies coupled with existing nutraceutical/pharmaceutical products while continuously monitoring patient’s objective health metrics while proving safety and efficacy.
