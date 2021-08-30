Creative Export Discussion

Discussion

Meeting of West and East and Russia’s Place in the Global Race was held within the business program of the Russian Creative Week

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative industries are the fastest growing sector of the economy, and export of creative industries products has become one of the most promising and attractive directions in the recent 5-10 years, as the global turnover of creative industries (primarily of the audiovisual content) has increased several times in the recent years. During the discussion the experts talked about what will happen in the world in this sector. For Russia today the areas with the greatest potential in the creative industries are computer games development, computer graphics and cinema. Experts from the UAE spoke about new opportunities to promote the Russian creative product in the international arena, particularly in the Middle East.

The moderators of the discussion were Anna Belikova, Chief Specialist of the RT External Communications Service, Senior Lecturer at Moscow State University, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and Moscow State University of International Relations, Advisor to the Group of Strategic Vision “Russia - Islamic World”, and Sultan Al Riyami, Head of the Gaming and Cybersport Department of TwoFour 54 Cybercluster (Abu Dhabi, UAE).

Aleksandr Zhuravsky, Deputy Chief of the Administration of the President of the RF for Public Projects: “Masha and the Bear cartoon is known to 90% of children around the world. There are national creative ideas, products, but if they promote universal values that are close to another cultural code, it becomes a universal code. The creative people present here, the apologists and apostles of cultural innovations, are well aware of this.”

Dr Tarek Oliveira Shayya, Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President for Relations with Participating Countries and Communications of the World Expo 2020 Organizing Committee (Dubai, UAE):

“It’s not enough to have creative people to export creative products, one needs people like me. One needs marketing, finances, legal background. 191 countries participate in Expo 2020. And our task is to connect minds with the future. We are convinced that by building bridges we are creating a bright future. And by the way, I would supplement the name of the session “West and East” with South and North where a lot of ideas come from. I invite everyone to visit Dubai!”

Firuz Mirza-Zadeh, Project Manager of Dubai Creates (Dubai, UAE), as one of the initiators of the meeting, emphasized how important the dialogue between Russia and the UAE is, since both countries are centers of creativity.

Evgeniya Markova, General Director of Roskino:

“In Russia, visual content takes 25% of the creative economy. We have a great potential for collaboration with Dubai, where the numbers are similar.”

Omar Aldhaheri, Director for Development of the Cinematography Commission and the Youth Department of the Two Four 54 Media Cluster (Abu Dhabi, UAE) noted that creativity knows no borders and nationalities. Abu Dhabi is creating the infrastructure and environment for the creative industries to work, and this finds resonance. For example, even during the pandemic, the state managed to create a safe environment for the work of film crews and it was in Abu Dhabi that filming of the new movie of the “Mission Impossible” franchise was completed. “It’s time to establish relationships with our Russian partners,” he stressed.

Photo: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LhCZjiXFWSyJTKP2dfd7CNRzfPPLfitg?usp=sharing