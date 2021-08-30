Fully-Restored Swiss Château, Vineyard, & Winery to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Château Le Rosey will auction No Reserve in October via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Guive Emami of Swissroc Properties SA

It's a magical place, extremely quiet, where you can live an exceptionally pleasant life close to everything, and at the same time, quiet enough to feel isolated even if you are not.” — Pierre Bouvier, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of the La Côte region, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs and wine connoisseurs alike will auction in October via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Guive Emami of Swissroc Properties SA. Previously Listed for CHF 35 million, the property—inclusive of the Château, vineyard, and winery—will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on October 7–12th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Château Le Rosey is a monument of regional heritage interest that I have restored to reveal its former grandeur with the utmost respect for the existing architecture mixed with today’s technical means. It's a magical place, extremely quiet, where you can live an exceptionally pleasant life close to everything, and at the same time, quiet enough to feel isolated even if you are not. We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions to find one discerning buyer who can appreciate all the property has to offer, from the chateau itself, to the grand entertaining spaces, to the winery and vines we have worked tirelessly tending to ensure the highest quality organic product,” stated Pierre Bouvier, Seller.

Nestled in the heart of the Lake Léman (Geneva) region, the spanning estate was built at the beginning of the 13th century and fully-restored with contemporary amenities to rediscover its historical charm without sacrificing any comforts of modern luxury. Host a dinner and reception for sixty in the dining room or invite several hundreds of guests to gather outdoors. Linger by the Gothic fireplace in the dining room with antique terracotta floors underfoot. Relax in the private spa with a Turkish bath and swimming pool. Gather in the pebble-paved cellar for a tasting of the estate's top-quality wines and end the evening in the spacious and welcoming living room for a nightcap.

“Choosing to partner with Concierge Auctions affords my clients exactly what they want when entering their next chapter of life—unmatched global reach in a designated time frame. As the leader in luxury real estate auctions their platform affords the client both control of their sale and liquidity within weeks, and with both their world-class database and our local reputation, we are excited to combine efforts and find the next buyer,” stated Emami, Listing Agent.

Constant innovation and a drive to produce wines of the highest calibre paid off in spades in 2018, when Château Le Rosey’s Garanoir, Garanoir Barrique & Gamaret Barrique received the coveted designation of 1er Grand Cru. Strict attention to ecology and environmentally-friendly viticulture methods earned the entire estate its impressive certifications from Bio-Inspecta (organic) and Demeter (biodynamic farming). Eleven grape varieties are harvested by hand at the estate, eventually becoming 15 distinct single-varietal wines. The vines, some of which are four decades old, are planted at a density of 6,000 vines per hectare. At a gentle slope of 430 to 470 meters above sea level throughout the vineyard, the clay-limestone soil beneath is light to medium-light and a mix of sandy and gravelly, ideal for the varietals planted within it. From sowing to hand-harvesting to bottling, the entire wine-making process is completed on site at the estate, allowing control over the process that results in the highest quality product. Stainless steel tanks control temperature with the utmost precision for optimal extraction of aromas and colours from the estate’s grape varietals, and lightly toasted French oak barrels age the wine while maintaining the grape’s unique properties. Château Le Rosey’s extensive history and numerous achievements and accolades speak for themselves as a one-of-a-kind business opportunity.

Château Le Rosey lies exactly midway between Geneva and Lausanne. Overlooking the village of Bursins, and stretching towards the wooded foothills of the Jura, the chateau is surrounded by panoramic landscape including the Alps, Mont Blanc, and Lake Léman (Geneva), one of the largest lakes in Western Europe. Geneva itself, only 30 minutes away, is a bustling city with deep history and a suite of restaurants, shopping, and cultural offerings. The region is known for winemaking and quality of life, with Château Le Rosey being ideal for any family at any stage in their life surrounded by renowned international schools, golf clubs, skiing, international organizations and, of course, winemaking.

Château Le Rosey is available for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

