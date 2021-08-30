Bolt Data and Baxter Planning Announce Strategic Alliance
Bolt Data and Baxter Planning bring tailored field service management solutions to fit the unique needs of service supply chainsMANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolt Data, a premier ServiceMax systems integrator and leader in transformative service management solutions, has announced a strategic alliance with Baxter Planning, a pioneer and recognized leader in service parts planning and optimization solutions.
Bolt Data provides intelligent technology solutions to enable clients to flawlessly execute their field service processes. As technology moves swiftly and customer demands continue to rise, it’s integral for service providers to exceed customer expectations and remain focused on the future. Through tailored solutions on the ServiceMax platform, Bolt Data creates the world’s best service organizations, helping them achieve agility through digital transformation and process connectivity.
“Bolt Data has deep experience as a ServiceMax system integrator. This partnership will allow Baxter customers to accelerate the deployment of our solution on the platform.” said Phillip Kennedy, Baxter Planning’s Chief Revenue Officer.
This new strategic partnership unites Bolt Data’s expertise in cutting-edge field service management solutions with Baxter Planning’s unique approach to supply chain planning. By joining forces, customers are provided tailored field service management solutions that fit their needs precisely, down to state-of-the-art asset management that improves the field technician and customer experiences.
“Baxter Planning helps our joint customers realize the full potential of their customer service solutions through best-in-class Service Parts Management,” said Allan Alexopulos, Bolt Data’s Managing Director. “The combination of Bolt Data’s experience and expertise in customer/field service management and Baxter Planning’s purpose-built service parts management solutions are the perfect fit for customers looking to maximize the return on their inventory assets and ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction by ensuring the right part is available at the right time.”
About Baxter Planning
Founded in 1993, Baxter Planning was built expressly for the Service Supply Chain. Their software is developed based on proven best practices, industry expertise, and a partnership with customers to automate inventory planning. Their Total Cost Optimization methodology replaces spreadsheets and manual processes to deliver the best service level at the lowest possible cost.
As a worldwide leader in Service Supply Chain software, Baxter Planning helps customers plan billions in service parts inventory every day. For more information, visit http://www.baxterplanning.com or email info@baxterplanning.com.
About Bolt Data
Founded on the belief that the best-in-class service solutions are crafted by service professionals themselves, Bolt Data serves as a trusted adviser to organizations seeking to “Service, Smarter.” They transform out-of-the-box tools into intelligent technology tailored to your business needs on the world's leading service platforms. They specialize in helping to create forward-thinking organizations that focus on flawless service execution. Their team boasts decades of career experience delivering transformative solutions to enterprise clients around the globe, including business consulting, solution implementation, systems integration, analytics, IoT and support. Visit www.bolt-data.com for more information.
Elise Lotz
Bolt Data
elise.lotz@bolt-data.com