Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto discuss gas supplies to Hungary

August 30, 2021

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the key issues and prospects of their cooperation in the gas sector, including gas supplies to Hungary.

Also discussed at the meeting was the work of the Hungarian party towards expanding Hungary’s national gas transmission system.

Background In 2020, Gazprom’s gas supplies to Hungary totaled 8.6 billion cubic meters – the second-highest annual supply volume in the last 12 years.