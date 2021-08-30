Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,034 in the last 365 days.

Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto discuss gas supplies to Hungary

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the key issues and prospects of their cooperation in the gas sector, including gas supplies to Hungary.

Also discussed at the meeting was the work of the Hungarian party towards expanding Hungary’s national gas transmission system.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom’s gas supplies to Hungary totaled 8.6 billion cubic meters – the second-highest annual supply volume in the last 12 years.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto discuss gas supplies to Hungary

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.