Home Not Alone

A story combination of work to life survival between friendsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The depiction of simple living and progression of one-of-a-kind friendship is blatantly placed in the book of Jeanne Ann Off, “From Homeless to Heaven.” It tells the story of a hardworking ranch worker Cody Cambres, and his friends Allan and Aimi. It starts when one night Cody has to leave his ranch work after he gets a call from an agency. During the winter, he meets Allan, a homeless man who wants to work and have a place to stay. Cody allows him to do the ranch work and in return Allan likes it, until one tragic incident happens, a bullet hits Allan. From simple living to tragic events, Cody remains hopeful until his horse is also killed and his ranch is caught up in fire. Circles of unfortunate happenings are also experienced by Aimi during her husband's death. Despite all this, Cody, Allan, and Aimi remain friends and continue their work in the ranch, peacefully. This story will captivate the readers as it reflects realistic struggles of a person’s homelessness to being placed in a safe and simple environment, like that of the ranch area. Inspiring and impactful, would resonate appropriately for the readers in this story.
Born in Western Colorado cattle ranches together with her husband Don Off, Jeanne Ann Off, is a double degree holder who obtained her bachelor’s science degree Colorado State University and her Bible College Degree in Faith Bible Institute. Other than these, she also took a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature.
Visit the author's website at www.jeanneannoffbooks.com to know more about her and her book.
