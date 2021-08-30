A Lived Experience of Duty and Service
A retired Navy man’s story of turning one’s personal calling into a life of dutyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An insightful dive into the life bound by service and duty in the Naval world, George Worthington’s “Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir” details an array of real-life experiences of how an envisioned calling has molded and transformed the life of one man forever. The memoir paints in intricate detail the gradual realization of pursuing a career as a Navy man, a seed implanted in the early years of Worthington’s life as familial influence took part in nurturing this calling. A compelling and vivid narrative of moments spent in service is elucidated drawing in readers as in-depth descriptions of assignments, significant international and national junctures, and the fleeting triviality of other events in between are showcased. Lessons learned after a life of service is also shared by Worthington, making this read akin to a personal peek into his life and perfectly alludes to its readers coming from different walks of life.
Having been born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937, retired Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington served as part of the U.S. Navy from 1961 after graduating in the U.S. Naval Academy. Upon years of notable experiences as a navy serviceman, Worthington has since retired in September of 1992.
Liz Konkel from the Pacific Book Review remarks the memoir as “stunning” as it offers a detailed look into a personal calling turned duty. Konkel also points out the conversational tone of the memoir, as well as the infusion of pop culture references and humor which gives off a deeper sense of a personal ring to it. The memoir is an ideal read for fellow retired military servicemen, or for those interested in taking the same path.
Visit the author's website at www.grworthington.com to know more about him and his book.
