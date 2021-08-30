A Slice of Life in the Frontlines
Retired Rear Admiral George Worthington’s tell-all of a life spent in dutyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lessons and great insights unfold as this memoir covers the story of a man who has chosen to attend to life’s calling to serve in the frontlines, “Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir” is an exemplary autobiographical retelling of Worthington’s journey as a member of the Navy. From start to finish, an intricate and personal narrative is retold as Worthington’s life before duty is explored while carefully transitioning the narrative to his assignments in the military, incorporating events of the era that are now considered a part of world history. It is a vividly honest and open piece of work that will surely draw its readers into understanding the inner workings of the Naval world.
The author is a retired member of the U.S. Retired Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1961 and has since participated in various assignments in the military up until his retirement. Among his notable participation while on duty was a tour with the first Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense which was deemed under Special Operations. He also graduated from two more military-inclined colleges namely the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff and the National War Colleges.
Reviews coming from the Pacific Book Review and Hollywood Book Reviews by Liz Konkel and Anthony Avina respectively gave an outstanding review, remarking mostly on how the memoir succeeds in enmeshing a personal yet amazingly insightful narrative of his accounts as a Navy man. More so, the memoir is ideally recommended to those who follow a similar path with the author but is also a piece of work for history enthusiasts invested in experiences that have transpired in the Navy.
Visit the author's website at www.grworthington.com to know more about him and his book.
