The Assignment of a Lifetime
A series of vivid accounts of life in the military from inception to endCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An autobiographical detailing of events to which an entire life unfolds at every flip of the page, “Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir” provides in intricate detail the accounts of a retired Navy serviceman. The memoir starts off with a preview of Worthington’s early life and how the calling of serving the navy was fully realized. Among these were influences coming from family members who were already tied into the military. With pieces of American history and other remarkable events taking place in that particular point of time, it is enticing and is an equally interesting piece of work that can brew inspiration among its readers.
Personal photographs from Worthington himself add to the vividness of his narrative as he details his experiences and lessons in the Navy, one assignment after another, while also highlighting personal lessons he came to acquire along the way. Reflective, inspirational, and packed with reminiscence tell it all. The author, retired Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, was a member of the U.S. Navy prior to his retirement in 1992. Upon graduating the U.S. Naval Academy with an Ensign commission back in June 1961, he entered his first tour in USS Halsey Powell. Worthington has innumerable remarkable moments upon starting his career in the military, among these is when he volunteered for the Underwater Demolition Team.
A review by Anthony Avina from the Hollywood Book Reviews deems the book as “a fantastic read overall” and factors in that it is an evenly paced read. It is a work that will evoke a feeling of familiarity especially for those who tread a similar path with Worthington.
