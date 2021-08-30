Fungicide Market Growth Comes From Intensive Farming Techniques

Fungicides Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Fungicides Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Fungicides Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers globally are adopting intensive farming techniques to increase productivity per hectare, driving the demand for pesticides and other agricultural chemicals. Intensive farming is an agricultural intensification and mechanization system that aims to maximize yields from available land through means such as heavy use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers. These techniques help to meet the rising demand for food from the growing population and prevent food shortages. Intensive farming techniques such as monoculture drive the demand for pesticides. Monoculture is a practice of growing one type of crop intensively over a large area, depleting the nutrients in the soil and making it heavily dependent on pesticides.

The global fungicides market is expected to grow from $16.95 billion in 2020 to $17.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global fungicides industry are Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd) (Israel), American Vanguard Corporation (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany), Bioworks Inc (United States), Dow Agrosciences LLC (United States), DuPont (United States), FMC Corporation (United States), Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (United States), Monsanto Company (United States), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), UPL Limited, Cheminova A/S, Lanxess AG, E.I Du Pont de Numerous and Company.

The fungicides market consists of sales of fungicides. Fungicides control fungal diseases by killing or inhibiting fungi or fungal spores. Fungi can cause serious damage in agriculture, resulting in critical losses of yield, quality and profit. Tea tree oil, cinnamaldehyde and nimbin are examples of natural fungicides.

TBRC’s fungicides market report covers segmentation by type into synthetic fungicides, bio-fungicides, by application into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, others, by active ingredient into dithiocarbonates, benzimidazoles, chloronitrile, triazoles, phenylamides, strobilurin, others, by treatment into seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray, chemigation, post-harvest.

