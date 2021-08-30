Achi blockchain reached 1024TB of total network space
Achi is the first decentralised cryptocurrency based on a Proof of Space and Proof of Time consensus algorithm with independent Timelords and unique “plots”TOKYO, JAPAN, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Achi blockchain (achicoin.org) was launched by Sten Achiho 15 days ago. Achi blockchain is growing very fast and today has reached 1024TB of total network space. Achi is a new and the first decentralised cryptocurrency based on a Proof of Space and Proof of Time consensus algorithm with independent Timelords and unique “plots”. Sten Achiho is planning to gain widespread digital exchange listing of Achi in the near future.
We interviewed Sten Achiho:
- My congratulations, Sten! Excellent start! Sten, Achi and Chia are using the same Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, but many experts say that today Chia brings income only to the creators. Why? Do you expect the same issue with Achi?
- Thank you! First, let's start with the project creation stage. How to attract new users? Of course, a lot depends on decentralization. But the bottom line is that the Chia project team has already made 50% of prefarming since the launch - now 95% of the issued coins to the developers. There can be no question of any decentralization, with 5% of free coins it’s simply impossible. Achi has zero prefarming, I do not expect the same issue.
- Sten, Chia has a lot of forks. How do you assess the possibility of earning money with their help?
- Most of the Chia forks, in a sense, are clones - they are almost complete copies of Chia, with the exception of only the logo and name. Forks have identical source codes, as a result - when farming on the basis of such forks, an additional, but absolutely useless load is formed - the plots on which users farm Chia are compatible for each copied fork. So, users farm any other forks with identical source code for free. Farming in such a way does not spend additional resources. This is due to the fact that all forks including ChainGreen, and popular SpareCoin, and almost all others, use plots that are fully compatible with Chia. This farming occurs in parallel with Chia, the unprofitability of which we discussed above. Therefore, the meaning of these forks for users is lost — plots format must be unique. Anyway, you can try to earn money by choosing the fork you mine more intelligently.
- Sten, what should be the ideal cryptocurrency for farming? Maybe there are certain criteria?
- Indeed, high-quality marketing is the key to initial demand, but, unfortunately, it does not speak about reliability and profitability. There are certain criteria for choosing the optimal fork:
The ideal cryptocurrency, or fork, is primarily distinguished by its independence. So, the coin should not depend on its developers in any way.
Decentralization. The fork, first of all, should be aimed at the interests of users, otherwise the presence of rent seeking intermediaries and the assignment of the majority of the issued currency by the project to itself will sooner or later lead to the inexpediency of use.
This implies one of the main criteria - there should be no premining. Premining initially says that most of the issued coins will not go to users, and also, it significantly reduces the value of the currency.
Plots must be unique - we have already mentioned above what errors with identical plots lead to.
Security - by the way, many Chia forks have zero hashing power, this makes them vulnerable to any more or less well-thought-out attack. Moreover, almost all the forks of Chia did not bother to at least rewrite its code, and use their own libraries. If Chia decides to change something in those libraries, such forks likely will just stop working.
I would add that the currency should be able to live independently. It should be able to live without the support of original developers, here it's not just independence from the developer, it is full-fledged independence. Besides, of course, security and stability, but these are criteria that depend primarily on good initial design and support by a diverse set of farmers.
Remember this old maxim. Corporate and Central Bank Cryptocurrencies are only good for buying Bitcoin. My goal is to ensure that with time this changes to “… buying Achi and Bitcoin”.
