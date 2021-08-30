NIX United at Arizona Tech Summit 2021
On September 8th, 2021, NIX United will participate in the 12th Annual Arizona Technology Summit.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year the Summit is dedicated to the notable innovations in IT and security that help build a favorable environment for business development. You will have an opportunity to network among tech professionals and security industry leaders. Top-tier executives of leading companies attend Arizona Tech Summit to predict broad IT and security market trends and estimate the impact of evolving technologies.
NIX United will participate as a technology expert experienced in developing security solutions in different domains. You can find out more about NIX United security best practices in the presentation of our speaker Minal Patel, Director of Business Development at NIX United. The presentation will be held at Tech Theater II, 9 AM.
You are also cordially invited to visit us at stand 504. The team will be happy to meet with anyone interested in collaboration. We will be able to answer all your questions, talk more about our services and discuss possible opportunities for collaboration.
Use our exclusive promo code TTS2021Nix and get the 2021 Arizona Technology Summit ticket with a discount.
Looking forward to meeting you!
WHEN: 08 Sep 2021 7 AM–4 PM
WHERE: The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United
email us here