BUSINESS LEADERS JOIN FORCES TO INCREASE ACCESS TO CAPITAL FOR AFRO-COLOMBIANS AND INDIGENOUS COMMUNITES

BUSINESSMAN WORK TOWARDS INCREASING ACCESS TO CAPITAL FOR AFRO-COLOMBIANS & INDIGENOUS PEOPLE IN COLOMBIA
We can create a Colombia that is more inclusive, dynamic, prosperous, and peaceful. We believe that this new partnership can begin to mitigate the damage done by years of neglect and exclusion.”WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobliHouse CEO, Colombian businessman Jairo Zambrano, is calling upon his business colleagues to join him by using their company’s resources and influence to create opportunities for the Afro-Colombian and Indigenous communities. Zambrano has been talking with his friends, suppliers, business associates, public and financial sector stakeholders to lift Colombia out of despair. “We have had a very difficult 2020, 2021 and that is bad for Colombia, it is bad for business, and it is bad for the people suffering, ” says Zambrano. Colombia has been dealing with ongoing national protests to highlight the disparity resulting from institutionalized inequities and worsened by the deleterious effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
According to Zambrano:
“We need to create better-paying jobs for all Colombians, but especially for the forgotten Afro-Colombian and Indigenous youths. We, in the private sector, must seek partnerships with the Indigenous and Afro-Colombian community and institutions, the financial sector, international/national foundations, the United Nations, and the Colombian government. Together, we can create a Colombia that is more inclusive, dynamic, prosperous, and peaceful. We believe that this new partnership can begin to mitigate the damage done by years of neglect and exclusion of the Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities. Before we can have unity, we must accept that the conditions, the treatment, the lack of investment in the Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities has not been optimal. Once we agree that changes must be made, then we can begin to work on a private/public partnership that will accelerate investments and opportunities for Colombia’s Black and Indigenous people. The private sector strongly believes that access to capital improves living standards for all Colombians including the Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities.”
Zambrano’s plan involves working with his fellow business owners, developing a partnership with the Black Mayor’s organization - AMUNAFRO, The United Nations, the U.S. Congress, USAID, the US Chamber, the Colombian government, The Afro Global Consulting (AGC) group, and The PIC Television Network to promote the creation of the Afro-Fund. The Afro-Fund will serve to assist Indigenous and Afro-Colombians get access to capital to advance their entrepreneurial endeavors. The Afro-Fund will be led by Afro-Colombian and Indigenous people with the support of the Colombian private and public sector and the international community. This will lead to job creation to support the Colombian economy. Zambrano will be working with Manchester Global Solutions, an international consulting firm, organizing the framework to support this endeavor. To join, ask questions, or support the initiative, email info@manchesterglobalsolutions.com.
