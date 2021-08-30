Vocal Looping Artist Jordana Talsky Compels While Growing Into Herself on Inspired New Solo EP "Zahava"
Canadian musician Jordana Talsky has grown into herself. On her immersive new EP "Zahava", she undertakes all the musical roles using only her voice and body.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am a person of several voices, and now a choir of one.
Canadian musician Jordana Talsky has grown into herself. On her immersive new EP "Zahava", she undertakes all the musical roles using only her voice and body." Zahava" is a fascinating all vocal looping release rooted in deep human themes everyone can relate to. Jordana Talsky emotes the sounds behind her awareness that our fragmented identities are always in conflict, but can be 'harmonized as we grow to be at home in ourselves.'
From the Artist:
This is an all vocal looping record. All of the sounds were made by my voice or body.
In becoming a loop artist and learning to do a new thing with myself, I have come up against my insecurities and criticisms, and have found that in many ways, this creation journey has mirrored the challenge I experience to be at home with myself. I believe most of us have different parts to our identities that are in conflict, but which can be harmonized as we grow into ourselves. I am a person of several voices, and now a choir of one. "Zahava", my middle name, means 'golden' in Hebrew, and reminds me that the gold in all of us - our beauty, wisdom and power - will be best harnessed when we learn to feel at home. I hope something in this music may inspire you to find home in your self. - Jordana Talsky
The resulting music on "Zahava" is original, hypnotic and compelling.
Jordana Talsky is a singer, songwriter and vocal looper who fuses multi-genre influences into her own sound. She accompanies herself by voice with a Roland Boss RC505 loop station. Her ethos is to incorporate digital means into live performance in an organic way, and with the loop machine, she creates a choir on the spot with no pre-recorded parts. Jordana weaves unique interpretations of covers with original material. Her vocal loop song, "RUN", was a judge's pick for finalist in 2018 CBC Searchlight Contest (Canada). Other accolades include finalist placements in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition, Julian Award for Emerging Canadian Artists and Toronto Independent Music Awards. She has toured across Canada, Europe, and in 2019 was featured as an emerging artist at Summerfest, the world's largest music festival in Milwaukee as part of her first U.S. tour. Jordana has enjoyed widespread worldwide airplay of her earlier releases "Neither of Either" and "Standard Deviation".
