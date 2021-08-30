San Diego Heavy Psychedelic Rock artist Zack Oakley to Release “Badlands” via Kommune Records
San Diego-based purveyor of Heavy Psychedelic Rock, Prog and Blues, Zack Oakley, will release his debut solo album on September 17, 2021 via Kommune Records.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego-based purveyor of Heavy Psychedelic Rock, Prog and Blues, Zack Oakley, will release his debut solo album “Badlands” on September 17, 2021 via his Kommune Records label imprint. Having played for multiple signed bands and toured extensively, this is the sound of an artist turning within and manifesting the bold, dangerous sounds he hears in his head.
Zack has played in bands for the last 10 + years (most notably a band called JOY who signed to Tee Pee Records, won local awards and toured heavily in the US). He play drums in another band signed to Tee Pee Records called Pharlee, who released our debut full-length in 2019. Pharlee played their most noteworthy live performances at the 2018 Roadburn Festival along with JOY.
From the Artist:
“I am excited to share these songs with the world. The title of the album is “Badlands.” The tunes contain verses and reverberations meant to transport the listener into a parallel universe that looks and sounds like current day California, only without the sunshine and palm trees arranged in perfect variations like the cover of a million postcards and magazines. It is a collage of barefoot sand, highway speed, LSD sunshine and ominous dusk as I see it. I want the listener to experience the sunstroke, see the beauty and feel the dread of this place where time either speeds ahead or stands dangerously still.”Zack Oakley - Badlands photoshoot
Listen to already-released singles “Acid Rain” and “Fever” on major platforms.
Visit Zack Oakley’s website or Bandcamp for updates.
