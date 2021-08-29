Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Biden Administration’s Recent Actions in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the Biden Administration’s recent actions in Afghanistan:

“I continue to support President Biden’s forceful response to the horrific terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport as well as today’s targeted strike to address an imminent and credible threat to American and Afghan lives. The United States will take continued steps to ensure our military personnel can complete our mission, and we must not falter in seeking justice for those killed in the line of duty.   “I appreciate the Biden Administration’s ongoing communication with our partners and commitment to ensuring Americans and our allies can leave the country following the August 31st deadline. The safety and security of American citizens and our partners remains of paramount importance and we will continue to hold the Taliban accountable to ensure this commitment. I am deeply grateful to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces and diplomats who are carrying out our mission under these extraordinarily difficult conditions.”

