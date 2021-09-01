Cheers to Health and Wellness

Literally Organic Set to Re-Launch in September 2021 with the Introduction of a New Product Line

MIAMI, FLORIDA - With a mission to promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being, Literally Organic will be offering customers a new product line with the company’s re-launch this coming September. Literally Organic’s new products will focus on the 7 dimensions of wellness – physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, environmental, and occupational.

“Our goal is to target customers connected to these dimensions,” says Literally Organic Founder and CEO, Matthew Listach. “Health and wellness are not separated between physical, mental or emotional wellbeing, they’re all interrelated.”

Customers will have access to a range of new products created to address a comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing. Since its inception, Literally Organic has offered customers a variety of all natural, organic, and vegan based health and wellness products. Coming this September, customers will have a greater variety of products, all of which will adhere to the company’s high standards of excellence and quality. New health and wellness products will include:

• Fresh Tea Face Mist

• Hydrating Face Moisturizer

• Detoxifying Charcoal Mask

• Oil Face Cleanser

• Vitamin C Serum

• Biotin Boost Hair Serum

• Exfoliating Face Scrub

• Drying Spot Acne Cream

• Vitamin-Infused Volumizing Shampoo

• Vitamin-Infused Volumizing Conditioner

More products will be added in the coming months.

About Literally Organic

Literally Organic is an all-natural organic health and wellness company founded in 2021. Online based, Literally Organic focuses on the complete physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its customers. The inspiration behind the company started with Founder/CEO Matthew Listach’s passion for travel, positivity, and ultimate relaxation.

About Matthew Listach, Literally Organic Founder/CEO

Twenty-five-year-old Matthew Listach was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up playing sports. He had a strong passion for business after graduating high school and moved to Los Angeles to pursue more opportunities. After four years, he moved to Miami, Florida to work on a Master of Business Administration. His passion for health and wellness came about through personal experience. He formed a strong connection to the health and wellness industry which led him to become a personal advocate for it.

Company Website: shopliterallyorganic.com

