Kerry Livgren's Epic Cantata, 'The Resurrection of Lazarus' Comes to Life
The Resurrection of Lazarus is a sweeping, majestic orchestral masterpiece that highlights the most beautiful instrument ever created, the human voice.BERRYTON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numavox Records is pleased to announce the release of The Resurrection of Lazarus, a Cantata by Kerry Livgren. A lifelong labor of love, it is Livgren's most stunning musical achievement to date.
The word cantata by definition is "a vocal composition with an instrumental accompaniment, often involving a choir." Livgren's cantata, decades in the making, is a vocally and symphonically driven tour de force inspired by the Bible's Book of John (11: 1-45). Make no mistake, this isn't classic or progressive rock. Rather, Lazarus is a sweeping majestic orchestral masterpiece that highlights the most beautiful music instrument ever created, the human voice.
The name Kerry Livgren is synonymous with some of the most recognizable songs in modern music history. A songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Livgren is the founding member of the band, Kansas. He penned and performed the timeless classic hits Dust in the Wind and Carry on Wayward Son during the peak of the band's success in the 1970's, thanks to his innate ability in melding rock and classical music into a hybrid of sprawling and melodic epics laced with time signature changes.
In 1979 as he was working on the next Kansas album (Monolith) Kerry discovered some of the new music he was writing was "different from anything else that I'd created previously." It would be more than a decade later before his work on Lazarus would begin in earnest. Progress on it though would ebb and flow from between the releases of several of his solo albums as well as album releases with the bands AD, Kansas and Proto-Kaw. Then, in 2009, he suffered a near fatal stroke. Livgren though, much like Lazarus, would have a second chance at life. Led by his devout faith and months of intensive physical therapy he persevered, making what his doctor's and therapists described as a nearly miraculous recovery. With his faith in God stronger than ever he returned to the recording studio a year later "with a new determination in seeing the cantata finally becoming a reality."
The Resurrection of Lazarus - A Canata by Kerry Livgren is a triumph from its opening overture through its magnificent conclusion. Lazarus is a truly moving and riveting piece. Livgren''s cinematic-like compositions rise to crescendos in concert with a group of incredibly talented vocalists who bring the story of Lazarus to life with hair raising solos and awe inspiring choirs. The all-star cast that Livgren has assembled shines brightly throughout the album's 60 plus minutes. Solo vocalists include David Pack (Ambrosia) as Jesus, John Elefante (Kansas) as Lazarus, Greg X. Volz (Petra) as Joseph of Arimathea, and Warren Ham as Nicodemus, (Kansas, AD, Ringo Starr) to name a few. With the exception of Kansas Phil Ehart driving the beat and a beautiful solo from guitarist extraordinaire Phil Keaggy, all of the album's orchestration and other instrumentation is performed by none other than the Maestro Livgren, making The Resurrection of Lazarus - A Cantata by Kerry Livgren, truly worth the wait.
