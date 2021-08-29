S.I.N. Unit release on Steam.
A Horror Investigation game by Carlos Martinez.
The game I spent the most time, effort and love into, ever since I started developing video games.”DELICIAS, CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlos Martinez today announced S.I.N. Unit, a new horror game for PC. S.I.N. Unit is a new take on the paranormal horror investigation genre and offers a new experience to horror loving gamers from around the globe.
“The game I spent the most time, effort and love into, ever since I started developing video games.” says Carlos Martinez, CEO at ZorythGames.
Features of S.I.N. Unit include.
A new take on the horror investigation genre.
More than a few scares for people who like being at the edge of fear.
An enormous amount of content, from lots of ghost types, items to use, haunted locations, etc.
S.I.N. Unit will be available starting 7 September 2021, at $19.99 USD. For more information on S.I.N. Unit, please visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/1724630/SIN_Unit/
About Zoryth Games: A company founded back in 2012, always "Developing the best games for the best players".
