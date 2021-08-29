Regenerative Medicine Market Growth, Trend, Opportunities Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2030

Regenerative Medicine Market

INDIA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Regenerative Medicine Market size is estimated to be USD 12.48 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 262.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.9% from 2020-2030.

Regenerative Medicine are used to regenerate, repair, replace or restoration of tissues, organs damaged by disease or natural ageing process. These medicines help in the restoration of normal functions in various degenerative disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopaedic disorders and others. Stem cell plays an important role in regenerative medicine as they are capability of proliferating and differentiation into organs.

Top Companies: Allergan, Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, Cook Biotech Incorporated, Baxter, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Becton Dickinson and Company, smith and nephew Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific and others.

The global regenerative medicine market share is analyzed on the basis of product, material, application and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, and Small Molecule & Biologic. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into synthetic material, biologically derived material, genetically engineered material, and pharmaceuticals. The synthetic materials are sub segmented into Biodegradable Synthetic Polymer, Scaffold, Artificial Vascular Graft Material, and Hydrogel Material. The biologically derived material segment is further divided into Collagen and Xenogeneic Material. The genetically engineered material segment is further sub segmented into Deoxyribonucleic Acid Transfection Vector, Genetically Manipulated Cell, Three-Dimensional Polymer Technology, Transgenic, Fibroblast, Neural Stem Cell, and Gene-Activated Matrices. The pharmaceutical segment is further sub segmented into Small Molecule and Biologic. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Wound Healing, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

North America denotes the increased adoption of regenerative medicine and holds the major market share owing to the high disposable income, technological advancement, and increased prevalence of chronic disorders over the forecast period. Furthermore, developed healthcare facilities and infrastructure are also expected to augment the growth of regenerative medicine market. Asia Pacific is expected to develop rapidly over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies coupled with increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities. Moreover, increase in disposable income, increased awareness and increase I research and development activities are expected to contribute the market growth.

