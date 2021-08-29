Rutland Barracks// Pedestrian Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B403168
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On August 03, 2021, at approximately 0325 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Clarendon, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Shrewsbury Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, normal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Howard Doane
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s Side Mirror destroyed
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN #1:
PEDESTRIAN: Carter Betourney
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Wallingford, Vermont
INJURIES: Minor bruising and scratches to left hip
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 3, 2021, at approximately 0325 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US RT 7, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Doane) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on US RT 7 in the area of North Shrewsbury Road. Pedestrian #1 (Betourney) was crossing US RT 7 travelling from west to east. Operator #1 (Doane) saw Pedestrian #1 (Betourney) in the middle of the travel lane of US RT 7 and swerved in an attempt to avoid striking Pedestrian #1(Betourney). Operator #1(Doane) struck Pedestrian #1(Betourney) with the vehicle’s driver side mirror, damaging the mirror and causing minor scratches and bruising to Pedestrian #1 (Betourney’s) left hip.