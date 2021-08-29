Rutland Barracks// Pedestrian Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B403168

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On August 03, 2021, at approximately 0325 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Clarendon, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Shrewsbury Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, normal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Howard Doane

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s Side Mirror destroyed

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN #1:

PEDESTRIAN: Carter Betourney

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Wallingford, Vermont

INJURIES: Minor bruising and scratches to left hip

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 3, 2021, at approximately 0325 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US RT 7, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Doane) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on US RT 7 in the area of North Shrewsbury Road. Pedestrian #1 (Betourney) was crossing US RT 7 travelling from west to east. Operator #1 (Doane) saw Pedestrian #1 (Betourney) in the middle of the travel lane of US RT 7 and swerved in an attempt to avoid striking Pedestrian #1(Betourney). Operator #1(Doane) struck Pedestrian #1(Betourney) with the vehicle’s driver side mirror, damaging the mirror and causing minor scratches and bruising to Pedestrian #1 (Betourney’s) left hip.