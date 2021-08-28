Hoyer Statement on U.S. Airstrike in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement after the U.S. conducted an airstrike in Afghanistan against ISIS-K:

"I strongly support President Biden’s swift and continuing response to Thursday’s terrorist attack. This action demonstrates that the U.S. will maintain an effective over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability in Afghanistan and shows we will not hesitate to respond to threats and hold accountable those who attack us. "I also join in honoring the lives of the 13 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on a mission that has saved tens of thousands of innocent civilians. They served with dedication and bravery, and their sacrifice will not be forgotten. I continue to thank the members of the Armed Forces and our diplomats who are working tirelessly to evacuate Americans and our Afghan allies under incredibly challenging circumstances."