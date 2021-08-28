Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,065 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on U.S. Airstrike in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement after the U.S. conducted an airstrike in Afghanistan against ISIS-K:

"I strongly support President Biden’s swift and continuing response to Thursday’s terrorist attack. This action demonstrates that the U.S. will maintain an effective over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability in Afghanistan and shows we will not hesitate to respond to threats and hold accountable those who attack us.   "I also join in honoring the lives of the 13 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on a mission that has saved tens of thousands of innocent civilians. They served with dedication and bravery, and their sacrifice will not be forgotten. I continue to thank the members of the Armed Forces and our diplomats who are working tirelessly to evacuate Americans and our Afghan allies under incredibly challenging circumstances."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on U.S. Airstrike in Afghanistan

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.