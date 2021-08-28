Homicide: 1400 Block of Parkwood Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place, Northwest.

At approximately 12:57 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the area of the listed location for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Two additional victims, an adult male and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The decedent has been identified as 55 year-old Thomas Precious Wynder, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

