Arrest Made in a Burglary Two and Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offenses: 400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two and Carrying a Pistol Without a License offenses that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:56 am, the suspect forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. The suspect was apprehended by responding units. A firearm was recovered from the suspect.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, 20 year-old Martique Henderson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

