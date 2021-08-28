Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/21 at approximately 1626 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Road in Plainfield

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Robert Dipasquale                                           

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Edward Fowler

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of trespassing on a Brook Road property in Plainfield. Subsequent investigation indicated Robert Dipasquale had unlawfully trespassed on land owned by Edward Fowler. On 08/28/21 Dipasquale was issued a citation to appear at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/21 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

