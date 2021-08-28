Middlesex Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A303264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/19/21 at approximately 1626 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Road in Plainfield
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Robert Dipasquale
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: Edward Fowler
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of trespassing on a Brook Road property in Plainfield. Subsequent investigation indicated Robert Dipasquale had unlawfully trespassed on land owned by Edward Fowler. On 08/28/21 Dipasquale was issued a citation to appear at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
