AGIS MDDL – Data Fusion and Synchronization of 10,000 Data Streams and Sensor Reports From Differing Systems

AGIS’ Multi Domain Data Link Provides Global Multinational Integrated C4ISR COP Processing and Synchronization of 10,000s of Intelligence Reports in Real Time
There was no system designed to accommodate a profusion of digital information from disparate sources, nor a way to integrate it with U.S military C4ISR systems. But Now There Is!”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s military ecosystem has sensors that produce vast amounts of data. There are vast numbers of both Commercial and Military satellites and UAVs providing intelligence. Altogether, the amount of available data exceeds the capacity of U.S. C4I/ C5I systems. It is overwhelming to think of it sometimes. There was no system designed to accommodate this profusion of intelligence information nor a way to integrate it with our C4ISR systems. BUT NOW THERE IS!
AGIS’ Revolutionary, Multi Domain Data Link (MDDL) C4ISR system enables the synchronization and processing of tens of thousands of real time Satellite and UAV Sensor reports being received from both unclassified and classified sources into the appropriate military data links providing an integrated C4I COP to most C4I systems.
This first of its kind, AGIS’ MDDL Cloud C4I system allows Joint Service operations to seamlessly operate around the globe from hotspots in Europe … to the Middle East … to Asia while simultaneously being able to communicate with hundreds of users. Use of MDDL enables synchronization of C5ISR systems in the AOR integrating both the sensor data and different data link standards so that all have a common synchronized real time COP.
AGIS has developed MDDL to process sensor and C4I data feeds in such a way to enable the fusion of data and the parsing of data into groups that need to view appropriate subsets of the vast amounts of available information. Using MDDL, the system converts relevant information for translation and intelligence processing between interfacing U.S. and NATO C4I systems and synchronizes all relevant information.
For example, If desired, fighter aircraft equipped with Link-16 can receive ship locations that may be outside of their radar range from commercial satellite sources. In another example, expeditionary ground units near a shoreline can be made aware of commercial vessels approaching their vicinity.
Military and other Response organizations need interoperability between interfacing C4I systems. Operators need assured communications and a capability to rapidly shift between the methods, types, and speeds of communications in situations when communications are interrupted by communications congestion, denial, or failure. To maximize the operational effectiveness of these critical communications for U.S. and other allied militaries, AGIS MDDL provides interfaces to and translation between Link-16, OTH Gold, JVMF, CoT and NATO NFFI, ADEM and NVG. AGIS provides all users a true encrypted COP and enables all other C4I users with the proper encryption to join the COP and view and add data to the COP. AGIS C4ISR software has been tested with all the systems shown and in various combinations, but never all at once.
AGIS C4ISR software can operate either in a stationary or in an on the move mobile environment by using AWS Snowball Edge. It is reliable because it has been developed over 16 years using an Agile software process with constant customer input. By limiting data transmission, we have learned how to lessen RF targeting. Available now, it requires no special hardware thus making it very low cost.
