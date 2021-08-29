Primary Care Walk in Clinic starts COVID Vaccination by Moderna in Pasco & Hernando Counties of Florida

An Emergency Room Alternative Deadly COVID Virus

Primary Care Walk-in Clinic has 2 locations; one in New Port Richey (Pasco County) and 2nd in Spring Hill (Hernando County). Patients have to call each office.

Primary Care Walk-in Clinic (An Emergency Room Alternative) starts COVID Vaccination by Moderna in Pasco & Hernando Counties of Florida at both locations.” — Gunwant Dhaliwal, MD

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dhaliwal, Board Certified Internist had been in private practice (Primary Care Walk-in Clinic) since 1993 in New Port Richey after finishing his Internal Medicine Residency training from Flushing Hospital Albert Einstein University Affiliate. He also has 2nd office in Spring Hill since 2000, covered by his associate Ms. Eulora Mechel, APRN for over 5 years.

Both offices (An Emergency Room Alternative) had never been closed during COVID time since March 2020. Dr. Dhaliwal states, we have had hard time hiring employees due to federal and state aid as unemployed benefits. We kept the doors open thanks to employees that stayed with the company in this difficult time.

Primary Care introduced COVID testing (Antigen and Antibody) before any other medical clinics and now started Moderna Vaccination at both locations. They get Moderna Vaccine supply from the Federal Government directly and given to patients free of charge though insurance patients are billed for administration fee. Non-insurance patients get the vaccination totally free though it is paid for by Federal Government. Patients have to call and make appointment to each office since each vial of vaccine has 10 shots that needs to be consumed in 6 hours otherwise it is wasted.

EVERYBODY SHOULD BE VACCINATED, IF NOT FOR THEMSELVES IT IS FOR THEIR FAMILY AND/ OR CO-WORKERS.

At both of our locations, the office treats COVID Positive patients with Prednisone, Tamiflu and Z-Pack irrespective of weather they are symptomatic or not. All COVID positive patients are checked again in 7 days. Most of them are negative. The repeat positive ones if positive and symptomatic, they are treated with Doxycycline and experimental drug Ivermectin. The later is not FDA approved. As long as patient is informed, the later drug can be given. There is scientific evidence of studies indicating that Ivermectin helps with COVID virus patients.

Recently, federal government has made available Auto Antibodies by infusion and S/Q injections at some locations. Primary Care Walk in Clinic has applied to become infusion center.

COVID rapid antigen testing from Nose and rapid Antibody from finger stick drop of blood are billed to Insurances. Urgent Care (Medicaid HMOs) and non-insurance patients are charged $25 each. Many families, work places and school children come to office in groups to get their COVID status checked. We have seen un-vaccinated people showing positive COVID more commonly than those that are vaccinated.

CDC has recommended for 3rd Booster Vaccine 8 months after the 2nd shot for all eligible patient. Even if you had previous 2 vaccines at other place, you can get your 3rd vaccine at one of our locations.

New Port Richey Office: 6329 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653. Tel. 727-844-5555

Spring Hill Office: 11123 County Line Road, Spring Hill, FL 34609. Tel. 352-666-5555. Website: http://www.walkinclinics.com

Most insurances, Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, Auto Insurance and Worker's Comp are accepted at both offices. Many insurances are accepted are Primary Care while others (as Medicaid HMOs) could be accepted under Urgent Care.